Anger in SA at Trump’s steel tariffs and local job losses

Davies says SA "is disappointed that it was not granted an exemption from the duties", unlike far bigger producers and exporters of these metals including Canada, Mexico, the EU, South Korea, Australia, Argentina and Brazil. In its submissions, SA argued that like the US it was also grappling with a global glut of steel — especially cheap imports from China — and that there was "no risk" of steel being transhipped through SA via third countries.

According to 2017 national data the US imported 33.4-million tonnes of steel in 2017, of which imports from SA were less than 1% of the total, and about 0.3% of total annual US steel demand of 107-million tonnes. The 330,000 tonnes of steel exported to the US from SA last year amounts to about 5% of South African production, or about 7,500 jobs in the South African steel supply chain.

Meanwhile, SA’s aluminium exports to the US per annum are about 1.6% of total US aluminium imports.

"As such, SA does not pose a threat to US national security and to the US steel and aluminium industries, but is a source of strategic primary and secondary products used in further value-added manufacturing in the US, contributing to jobs in both countries," Davies says.

The DA says Davies must explain his department’s contingency plans to Parliament in respect of the US tariffs, to prevent job losses in these industries.

"The DA looks forward to receiving a detailed plan from the minister on the steps that will be taken by his department to ensure thousands of workers will not lose their jobs," says Dean Macpherson, shadow minister of trade and industry.

The Federation of Unions of SA wants the government to appeal the US decision.

It says that the tariffs will accelerate job losses in manufacturing and mining.

Meanwhile, trade union Solidarity says SA offered to restrict exports of these metals to the US to 70% of the 2017 level, but the Americans turned down this proposal.

allixm@bdfm.co.za