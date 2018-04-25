Boeing’s 767s enjoy second act as a mid-size freighter

Chicago — Boeing plans to boost 767 production as the ageing jetliner gains new popularity as a mid-size freighter favoured by the likes of FedEx.

A rebound in the global air-cargo market spurred the decision to boost annual output 20% to 36 planes by 2020, Boeing said as it reported earnings on Wednesday. This will be the third rate increase for the jetliner since early 2016.

While best-known for opening trans-continental travel to twin-engine jets in the 1980s, the 767 is now enjoying a second act as a mid-range package hauler. Boeing has delivered 136 of its 767-300 freighters, according to the company’s website, and has another 63 unfilled orders in backlog valued at $13.4bn before customary discounts.

Production of the 767 freighter slowed to a crawl this decade as Boeing marshaled resources behind a military tanker variant that is more than a year behind schedule. This provided an opening for Airbus, which is considering a freighter version of its slow-selling A330neo after discussions with Amazon and United Parcel Service, Bloomberg reported last month.

"That’s an interesting story," George Ferguson, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said of the 767’s revival. "Something we’d all written off is back up to three aircraft a month. All the tooling is well-written off, so that’s a positive" for Boeing’s profit margins.

Bloomberg