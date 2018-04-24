Companies / Industrials

Caterpillar jumps on strong demand in construction, mining and energy sectors

24 April 2018 - 16:26 Agency Staff
A Caterpillar 12M Motor Grader on display in Lexington, Kentucky, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Luke Sharrett
A Caterpillar 12M Motor Grader on display in Lexington, Kentucky, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Luke Sharrett

New York — Industrial machinery manufacturer Caterpillar reported a large jump in first-quarter earnings and significantly upgraded its full-year forecast on Tuesday, citing strong demand across the construction, mining and energy sectors.

Caterpillar reported profits of $1.7bn for the quarter ending March 31, dwarfing the $192m in the year-ago period. Revenues surged 30.9% to $12.9bn.

In the construction sector, Caterpillar pointed to "broad-based growth in all regions" in 2018, with North American and China especially strong.

The mining industry, which had been in a bruising slump a couple of years ago, has picked up considerably, leading to higher capital spending by companies.

The company also predicted sales gains in oil and gas due, in part, to strong demand for well-servicing and gas compression applications in North America. Caterpillar alluded to some constraints from spiking demand that can put pressure on suppliers. The company suggested the problem was not severe, saying "although constraints remain for some parts and components, we are seeing improvements in material flows". The manufacturer raised its full-year profit forecast by $2 to a range of $9.75 to $10.75 a share.

The figures are based on assumptions of continued global growth, but it said potential impacts from "future geopolitical risks and increased trade restrictions have not been included in the outlook". The company has been seen as vulnerable to a potential US-China trade war.

Caterpillar shares soared in pre-market trading by 4.6% to $160.99.

AFP

Despite its problems, KAP has strong growth potential

KAP is a clear winner in the performance stakes, outdoing Barloworld
Investing
15 days ago

General Motors takes a one-time hit of $5.2bn due to US tax reform

The tax charge also led to an annual loss of $3.9bn after solid profits in 2016, but GM believes tax cuts will benefit the US economy in the long term
Companies
2 months ago

Caterpillar beats estimates on buoyant global demand

Global demand from construction, mining and energy industries drive a 35% surge in equipment sales
Companies
2 months ago

Boeing sends its shareholders some festive cheer

The aeroplane maker is handing out more goodies to investors already flush from the company’s leap to the top of the Dow Jones Industrial ...
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu's decision sinks ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Rebranding fails to end ANN7 woes
Companies
3.
PIC rejects proposals that ensure more disclosure
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Directors quit Acsa board after Nzimande comments
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
eNCA denies talk of massive job cuts
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.