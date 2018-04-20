Construction stops on N3 outside Durban as ‘Stakeholders’ demand 30% stake

A group calling itself "Stakeholders", and made up of a controversial Durban business grouping, Delangokubona, the ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association and a local taxi association, has put a complete halt to a multimillion N3 highway project outside Durban.

The R276.45m Hammarsdale interchange on the busy N3 highway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg was due for completion in November 2018. But a few weeks ago, members of Stakeholders descended on the site, threatening managers and workers, demanding a 30% stake of the project. They reportedly said the project would not see the light of the day unless their demands for a stake were met.

Since then workers, engineers and other technical staff belonging to Stefanutti, the main contractor, have been fearful about going to work, lest they come under attack. The delay in the construction is causing chaos for motorists who have to endure delays as some of the lanes in both directions are closed off due to the construction.