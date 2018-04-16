Companies / Industrials

What Consol plans to do with its IPO money

16 April 2018 - 09:02 Robert Laing
Picture: CONSOL GLASS WEBSITE
Picture: CONSOL GLASS WEBSITE

Consol hopes to raise up to R3.5bn by selling 39.4% of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for May 4, the glass bottle maker said in a pre-listing statement on Monday morning.

Consol said the IPO price it was targeting was between R1.50 and R6.50 per share. This would equate to a market capitalisation of between R8bn and R9.75bn.

In its pre-listing statement the company said it grew its revenue by 6.7% to R6.2bn in the year to end-December 2017 and its operating profit by 3% to R1bn.

Monday’s abridged pre-listing statement did not provide detailed financial statements.

Consol said that, assuming it achieved the midpoint of its target IPO price range — which would be about R4 per share — and all the shares it was initially offering found buyers, it should raise about R2.9bn.

It intends using R1.8bn of this to reduce debt, R635m to redeem preference shares and R241m to repay shareholder loans.

The balance will be used to pursue growth strategies.

Consol said it was eyeing Ethiopia as an attractive new market to expand into, adding it to SA, Kenya and Nigeria.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
KPMG woes deepen on VBS scandal
Companies / Financial Services
2.
KPMG to review hundreds of audit files from the ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Watchdog considers break-up of auditors
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Prasa faces Nzimande’s blade
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Martin Sorrell’s bittersweet exeunt
Companies

Related Articles

Consol plans to return to the JSE
Companies / Industrials

Nampak now opts to sell its glass division
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.