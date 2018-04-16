Sanctions for Rusal spur fight for supply

London — The US decision to blacklist United Company Rusal, the world’s second-biggest aluminium maker, has set off a rush to secure supply.

Prices rose by a record last week, with ripple effects felt by car-parts makers in Atlanta, Swiss commodity traders and processing plants in Ireland.

"There’s a scramble to replace Russian material with non-Russian material, which in some cases should be doable, but in others not so much," Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale, said in London.

The sanctions are having an immediate and disruptive effect on global supply chains, which feed raw material into cars, aircraft and packaging. Rusal accounts for about 6% of the global aluminium market and is now completely cut off from the western financial system.

On Friday, Maersk Line, a unit of the world’s largest shipping company, said it would no longer accept cargo related to those on the US treasury department’s sanctions list.

Aluminium surged 12% last week, the biggest increase since the London Metal Exchange launched the current version of the contract in 1987. On Friday, prices retreated from a near six-year high as the metal fell 1.7% to settle at $2,285/tonne at 5.52pm in London.

Hard look at aluminium

"Everybody’s been forced to take a hard look at aluminium," said Fiona Boal, the director of commodity research at Fulcrum Asset Management. "We haven’t seen that contagion risk for a number of years."

Analysts at ICBC Standard Bank said they did not expect a sudden shortage of primary aluminium worldwide, but the impact would be in regional premiums and more specialised downstream markets.

"Exactly how the aerospace, packaging, electronics and, to a degree, automobile consumers of Rusal material resolve this problem is currently very unclear," the analysts said.

Customers fearing a supply crunch are snapping up stockpiles on the London Metal Exchange. On Friday, cancelled warrants rose 35% to 370,350 tonnes, the biggest increase since 2011.

The measure tracks orders for aluminium in warehouses monitored by the exchange.

"We are not sure how Rusal’s supply will come back into the market," said Cameron Karami, an analyst at Natixis in London. "Short-term inventory will get drawn down."

Rusal’s competitors have climbed since the US sanctions were announced late last week. Alcoa and Century Aluminium are among the US-based winners with gains of 14% and 8.1%, while Norsk Hydro is up 13%.

The structure of the aluminium market has flipped into backwardation. The rush to secure metal from the exchange has pushed aluminium for delivery now above prices further in the future.

Rusal declared force majeure on some alumina shipments on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. And that is on top of production cuts at the world’s top alumina refinery in Brazil.

Prices in the Atlantic market are at $565/tonne, according to consultancy CRU Group, up 26% in the past week.

Bloomberg