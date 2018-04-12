Mpact modernises for the growing citrus fruit export industry

Mpact has opened its newly expanded corrugated packaging factory in Port Elizabeth, geared towards servicing the growing citrus fruit export industry in the Eastern Cape.

The R150m investment is centred on a new German-made state-of-the-art paper board corrugating machine that more than doubles the factory’s capacity, while improving product quality, production efficiencies and energy use. This has been driven by increased demand for citrus packaging in the province after substantial investments by Mpact clients.

The expansion is part of Mpact Corrugated’s extensive modernisation programme, which has invested more than R800m over the past six years.

The Mpact group has corrugated production facilities across SA and also in Namibia and Mozambique.

"The expansion extends Mpact Corrugated’s national manufacturing footprint, which enables us to consistently offer the highest levels of quality and service to our customers," Johan Stumpf, Mpact Corrugated MD, said on Wednesday. He said the Eastern Cape was a big grower of oranges, lemons and mandarins for export. The Port Elizabeth factory also provided packaging for other foods, including dairy products.