Group Five takes a heavy hit from disastrous Kpone power station in Ghana

As warned, Group Five’s interim net loss nearly tripled, to R760m in the six months to end-December from R273m a year earlier.

The construction group’s interim revenue for continuing and discontinued operations declined 13% to R5bn, results released on Thursday morning showed.

Penalties incurred for failing to build the Kpone power station in Ghana on time contributed R649m to the group’s loss.

Retrenchment costs added R63m to the loss. It also booked losses of R40m for contracts abandoned "following the closure and rationalisation" of its South African construction business, R35m for "contracts behind plan", and R20m for "unsecured work materialising later than plan".

Group Five paid an interim dividend of 14c in the matching period despite reporting a loss. Instead of getting a dividend for the first half of its 2018 financial year, shareholders are going to be tapped for money through a rights issue.

Though it managed to secure a R650m short-term loan, "the group believes it is not prudent to rely solely on debt and would therefore prefer to approach shareholders to discuss recapitalisation options and replacement of this debt as soon as possible".

The disastrous Kpone project falls under Group Five’s engineer, procure and construct division, which swung from a R30m profit to a R672m loss. Its revenue fell by 35% to R826m, from R1.3bn.

"The plant is currently now mechanically complete and two-thirds of power capacity has been successfully fed to the grid in the test phase. The plant is in its final commissioning phase, with the only remaining phase of reliability and performance testing to commence shortly," the results statement said.

The Kpone project was to have been completed by September 13, with the penalty for missing the deadline set at $310,000 a day, to a maximum of $62.5m.

Group Five said reasons it missed the deadline included various issues outside its control, such as changes to Ghana’s laws, which held up equipment in the country’s ports.

It is also suing the power station’s design engineer and various other subcontractors.

"Outside of Kpone, this cluster experienced delays in contract awards. It currently only has one other contract, a gas-fired 90MW open-cycle contract power plant in SA. The earthworks have been completed, with the civil engineering having commenced in March," the results statement said.

Group Five said its total order book was R13.4bn at December 31, down 8% from the prior year’s R14.6bn.