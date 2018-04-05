Consol plans to relist on the JSE

Glass manufacturer Consol said on Thursday it was looking to relist on the JSE, more than a decade after it was taken private by a consortium of private equity investors.

Consol is targeting to use about R2.7bn of the net proceeds of the listing to strengthen and deleverage its balance sheet.

"Additional listing proceeds of an amount to be determined will be used to repay a portion of the group’s shareholder loans. The balance of the shareholder loans will be converted to equity upon listing," the company said in a statement.

Consol has operations in SA, Kenya and Nigeria, and exports to 18 African countries. The group is currently constructing a new facility in Ethiopia, which is expected to be commissioned during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The group’s customers include leading beverage and food companies operating in Africa, such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo, Distell, East African Breweries, Namibia Breweries, Heineken and Tiger Brands.

The proposed listing came just days after packaging group Nampak said it was looking to sell its glass division.

Nampak said its glass division had managed to overcome the severe obstacle of "very inconsistent" electricity supply by installing backup power‚ but was expected to contribute a loss to its interim results.

The glass division’s problems included "insufficient technical skills"‚ Nampak said in a statement last week.