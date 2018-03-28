PwC raises red flag over Basil Read’s cash crunch

Struggling construction group Basil Read on Wednesday reported full-year losses, with its auditor PwC flagging material uncertainty about the ability of the company to continue as a going concern.

Net losses in the year to December 2017 widened to a staggering R1bn, from R56.64m in the previous year, as the company buckled under a tough operating environment in the sector.

The company said the 2017 results were affected "significantly … by onerous loss-making legacy contracts, write-off of goodwill in the roads division, and reversal of deferred tax assets in loss-making entities".

Current liabilities at December 31 stood at R2.1bn, outstripping current assets of R1.4bn.

Basil Read said it had begun implementing a turnaround plan approved in September, which includes the sale of noncore assets, a debt standstill agreement, new terms with funders and the capital raising.

Cash flow was nonetheless "critically tight" despite R300m raised through a recent rights offer.

Basil Read said it expected to be able to raise enough cash for the foreseeable future, assuming successful implementation of the turnaround plan.

The construction sector has been in the doldrums, with big projects drying up after the 2010 Soccer World Cup, thanks to a slowdown in broader economic activity.

Basil Read’s revenue for the review period dropped to R4.6bn, from R5.1bn, due to reduced contract activity in the roads and buildings divisions.

The order book held broadly steady, at R12.6bn from R12.3bn.