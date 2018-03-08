Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: What do the Trump tariffs mean for SA?

08 March 2018 - 09:10 Business Day TV
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump’s plan for tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminium have sparked the fear of a global trade war.

How much room for negotiation does SA have with the US on this issue? Last year SA’s exports to the US amounted to $950m, while aluminium raked in $375m, accounting for 1.4% and 1.6% respectively of US global imports respectively.

Steel and Engineering Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba spoke to Business Day TV about the tariffs and what they mean for SA.

Steel and Engineering Federation of Southern Africa CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba talks to Business Day TV about the tariffs

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

