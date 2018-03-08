WATCH: What do the Trump tariffs mean for SA?

US President Donald Trump’s plan for tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminium have sparked the fear of a global trade war.

How much room for negotiation does SA have with the US on this issue? Last year SA’s exports to the US amounted to $950m, while aluminium raked in $375m, accounting for 1.4% and 1.6% respectively of US global imports respectively.

Steel and Engineering Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba spoke to Business Day TV about the tariffs and what they mean for SA.