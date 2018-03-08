Strong rand takes shine off Aspen’s first half

Drug maker Aspen Pharmacare on Thursday posted a much improved set of results, but cautioned that continued strength in the rand could take the shine off its future performance, given that four-fifths of its sales are generated outside SA.

Normalised headline earnings per share rose 26% to R8.72 in the six months to December, at the upper end of its recent guidance.

Africa’s biggest manufacturer of generic drugs benefited from an array of factors, including the contribution from AstraZeneca’s global anaesthetics portfolio, the commercial rights of which Aspen acquired in 2016.

Organic growth, driven by continued positive momentum in the South African pharmaceutical business and a strong result from Thrombosis Brands, also contributed to the performance, the company said in Thursday’s results statement.

Group revenue rose 11% to R21.9bn in the review period. Net profit rose 30% to R3.7bn.

Aspen was confident that sales achieved in the first half would be maintained in the second half, despite what it said were supply constraints.

"The group results are inevitably influenced by relative currency movements given that 80% of sales are not denominated in rand," the company said.

"Should the current strengthening of the rand against other trading currencies be maintained, sales from offshore territories will convert into a lower value of rand revenue."

No interim dividend was declared.