Resin shortage hits packaging group Mpact

A shortage of the raw material used to make plastic bottles hurt Mpact’s results for the year to end-December.

Echoing a complaint in the recent results from smaller competitor Bowler Metcalf, Mpact said it suffered from a "supply shortage of virgin polyethylene teraphylate (PET) resin during the peak production period".

Mpact’s plastic division contributes about a quarter of its total revenue while its paper division contributes the balance.

Its overall revenue remained flat at R10.1bn, with a 4% growth in revenue from its paper division offset by an 11% decline in revenue from its plastic divisions, Mpact’s results released on Wednesday morning showed.

Plastic is more profitable than paper for the group. Despite the drop in revenue, the plastic division managed to grow its pretax profit by 2.6% to R215m while its paper division grew its pretax profit by 14.6% to R313m.

Mpact declared a 40c final dividend, taking the total for 2017 to 55c, a 42% drop from 2016’s 95c.

Like many companies have opted to do since the government raised the tax on dividends to 20%, Mpact offers its shareholders a scrip alternative.

The group said about 89% of its revenue came from domestic sales, and most of its exports are to the rest of Africa.

"Recovered paper costs escalated sharply following China’s imposition of strict quality measures on imported waste, which increased demand for relatively clean material such as recovered paper generated in SA," CEO Bruce Strong said in the results statement.

"Mpact Polymers’ financial performance improved on the prior year, although it fell short of expectations due to a shortage of baled bottles feedstock and operational inefficiencies."