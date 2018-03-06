Companies / Industrials

ROADWORKS PROJECTS

Raubex suffers in slow lane

06 March 2018 - 06:42 Mark Allix
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL

Raubex, a major road builder, says in an update for the year ended February 2018 that SA’s construction sector has not grown in the past year.

Critically, its road-surfacing and rehabilitation operations had lower volumes of work from the South African National Roads Agency.

Against this backdrop, the group is now exploring opportunities domestically and internationally in order to supplement its revenue streams.

"Good progress has been made during the second half of the year with regard to international expansion opportunities and replacement of the construction order book," Raubex said on Monday.

The group said its materials division contributed "consistently" to operating profit for the year. Diversified revenue streams from commercial quarrying, contract crushing and materials handling and processing for the mining industry had also differentiated it from peers.

A slowdown in aggregate sales during the first half of the year, particularly in Gauteng, continued into the second-half.

"Contract-crushing and plant-hire operations remained challenging in line with conditions in the overall construction sector," Raubex said.

But the group’s infrastructure division, which specialises in work outside of the road-construction sector, experienced good growth in the affordable housing sector.

Raubex’s good reputation and client base have enabled it to partially offset the delay in the roll-out of projects related to the renewable energy sector.

Meanwhile, the roll-out of water infrastructure was slow during the year, leading to discontinuation of one of the group’s water operations.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why construction giants are leery of 'economic alliance' conditions

Raubex, Stefanutti Stocks and WBHO want clarity on industry competitiveness protections in ‘emerging contractors’ project, writes Mark Allix
Companies
19 days ago

Resilient shareholders in the dark on trading

You have to wonder where the JSE is in all of this
Companies
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Food firms ‘delayed listeriosis probe’
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Eskom pays back PIC loan with R30m interest
Companies / Energy
3.
Health department blames food firms for ‘delayed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom
Companies / Energy
5.
Discovery Health Medical Scheme claims ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Why Mondi’s capex is set to pay off
Companies / Industrials

Jabu Moleketi joins PPC as chairman
Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts builds a potentially profitable water treatment business to ...
Companies / Industrials

Project in Ghana delays Group Five results
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.