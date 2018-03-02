Companies / Industrials

Project in Ghana delays Group Five results

02 March 2018 - 05:48 Alistair Anderson
Construction company Group Five has delayed its financial results for the half-year to December because of challenges it is facing with a project in Ghana.

The group said subsequent to the trading update issued in December, it had finalised most material aspects of its interim results for the six months to December. "However, the assessment of operating conditions on specifically the independent gas-and oil-fired combined cycle power plant EPC contract (Kpone contract) in Ghana remains in progress."

Group Five was in the final completion phase of the contract.

"Management is currently confirming the final completion date, and the associated completion costs," it said.

"The above-mentioned assessment is being conducted by Group Five with the client, and is also being supported by an independent external professional review to provide an independent assessment of the time and cost to completion."

The results of the review would give clarity about the expected financial performance of the Kpone contract and the effects on its financial statements.

Possible delay penalties related to the contract had been capped at $62.5m.

Group Five will issue a detailed trading update and simultaneously confirm the date of release of its first-half financial year 2018 results shortly.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Aveng worst affected as construction industry bleeds

Aveng leads major players in South Africa undergoing an existential crisis, writes Mark Allix
Companies
1 day ago

Vastly improved operating profit leads to share price spike for Torre Industries

The group says trading conditions remain challenging but the company is beginning to see improved sentiment in the mining sector
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Why Murray & Roberts is optimistic

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Companies
1 day ago

