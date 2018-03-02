Omnia to buy Oro Agri for $100m

Chemicals group Omnia is buying up 100% of Oro Agri Opportunities, a producer of agriculture biologicals, for $100m in a deal that is expected to close in the next two months.

The transaction will add products to and expand the geographical reach of Omnia’s agriculture biologicals business, placing it on an accelerated growth path, the company says.

Oro Agri develops non-toxic and ecologically safe crop protection products, liquid fertilisers and soil conditioners for large-scale agriculture and also smaller pasture, lawn and garden applications.

The US-based group operates in four major global agriculture regions and has production, research and development facilities in the US, Brazil and SA.

"In line with the … ‘green revolution’ in the global agriculture sector, the demand for agriculture biological products is underpinned by the increasing emphasis on nutrient and water-use efficiency, coupled with the rising demand for products that are environmentally friendly, enhance crop performance and improve yields," Omnia Group MD Adriaan de Lange said on Thursday.