Jabu Moleketi joins PPC as chairman

SA’s largest cement group, PPC, has announced the appointment of Jabu Moleketi as its new board chair, to replace Peter Nelson.

Moleketi is a former deputy finance minister and is currently also non-executive chairman of Brait as well as the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Vodacom and Harith General Partners.

PPC paid tribute to Nelson, saying that since his appointment in January 2015 he had successfully led the company through a turbulent period, most notably during the refinancing of the business following its liquidity problems.

PPC also announced on Friday the appointment of two other non-executive directors: Noluvuyo Mkhondo, an investment banking and corporate finance professional, and Antony Ball, the co-founder of Value Capital Partners.