Companies / Industrials

Torre in bid to unlock value

28 February 2018 - 05:59 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Industrial products and services conglomerate Torre, which trades at a sizeable discount to the value of its underlying operations, says it will explore all options in unlocking value for shareholders.

At an investor briefing following the release of interim results on Tuesday, Torre management fielded a question around whether the most value could be unlocked for shareholders by selling the business to a larger competitor.

Opportune Investments CEO Chris Logan noted that Torre had issued R1.3bn worth of scrip to fund acquisitions compared with a current market value of about R500m.

Torre also carries a net asset value of about 182c per share and tangible net asset value of 139c per share compared with a market price of 114c.

Torre deputy executive chairman Jon Hillary said management would look at all options to ensure value was unlocked for shareholders, including possible merger and acquisition activity. "But this is a fairly young business that we have positioned for sustainable long-term growth in the industrial sector. We need to be given time to build a long-term, sustainable business," he said.

Torre, which was restructured last year, performed satisfactorily in the six months to end-December, with revenue up 3% to R778m and gross profit up 8% to R298m.

Operating profit fell 2% to R40m after the company notched up a foreign-exchange loss of R7m, incurred an R8m share-based payment expense and assumed additional costs in setting up new branches for the parts and components division.

Headline earnings came in at 4.83c per share.

Hillary said the analytical services segment performed well, achieving good revenue growth that largely offset a decline in revenues in the capital equipment segment.

The divisional breakdown showed Torre’s parts and components division increased revenue 3% to R462m, due mainly to an increase in sales of Gabriel shock absorbers. Hillary said the division would benefit from new branches set up around SA in the interim period.

The analytical services segment lifted revenue 23% to R159m due to higher analysis volumes by subsidiary WearCheck. The capital equipment segment’s revenue dropped 10% to R156m due to lower tower crane sales after customers moved from outright purchase to rentals.

Hillary said trading conditions remained challenging, with the construction sector still under pressure, but Torre was beginning to see improved sentiment for the mining sector.

"We will continue to focus on our core strategy of creating a countercyclical, annuity-based business that is diversified both geographically and by product type, across multiple sectors."

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

Vastly improved operating profit leads to share price spike for Torre Industries

The group says trading conditions remain challenging but the company is beginning to see improved sentiment in the mining sector
Companies
17 hours ago

Black business will soon own half of SA’s vehicle aftermarket franchises

Insurance companies are helping to increase black numbers by insisting that parts and service suppliers increase BEE participation in franchise ...
Business
22 days ago

Autoliv to pay R150m Competition Commission fine over and above EU fine

The automotive components maker’s price fixing, market division and collusive tendering affected tenders issued by manufacturers, including BMW ...
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Third Gupta-owned mine fails to pay its workers
Companies / Mining
2.
Blame for Trillian mess lies with previous Eskom ...
Companies
3.
Alan Pullinger to take over as FirstRand CEO when ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shoprite share reaches a record high
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Absa Asset Management is sticking by its ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Vastly improved operating profit leads to share price spike for Torre Industries
Companies / Industrials

Black business will soon own half of SA’s vehicle aftermarket franchises
Business

Autoliv to pay R150m Competition Commission fine over and above EU fine
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.