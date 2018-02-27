Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Sasol rewards shareholders even as profit falls

27 February 2018 - 10:03 Business Day TV
Petrochemicals group Sasol released its interim results on Monday, reporting a 17% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) driven by higher crude oil prices.

Business Day reported that interim revenue grew 3.8% to R88bn, but higher costs results in its after-tax profit declining 17% to R7.7bn.

Earnings per share (EPS), however, were down 21%, largely due to the company scrapping its US gas-to-liquid project, amounting to R1.1bn, and a partial impairment of the Canadian shale gas assets of R2.8bn.

The company has increased its interim dividend by 4% to R5.

Sasol joint-CEO Bongani Nqwababa spoke to Business Day TV about the numbers.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

