Companies / Industrials

Vastly improved operating profit leads to share price spike for Torre Industries

The company is beginning to see improved sentiment in the mining sector

27 February 2018 - 13:55 Wilson Johwa
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Torre Industries’ share price gained as much as 14% to R1.14 on Tuesday morning, following the release of interim results for the six months to end-December.

Revenue rose 3% to R778m. Headline earning per share (HEPS) was up 32% to 4.83c from 3.65c. The company raised its dividend despite its after-tax profit declining to R25m from R29m following retrenchment costs.

Operating profit, which excluded impairments and restructuring costs, nearly tripled to R40m from R14m.

The group supplies parts and components to the automotive, mining, construction and industrial sectors and operates in 10 other African countries.

It ascribed its performance to the benefits of a restructuring exercise completed in the previous year.

Management was particularly pleased with the performance of Torre Analytical Services, stating that the economic and political environment in SA affected two other units: parts and components, and capital equipment.

The group said trading conditions remained challenging although the company was beginning to see improved sentiment in the mining sector, but the construction sector remained under pressure.

However, Torre was upbeat about "recent political and economic developments in SA".

Torre earnings up, but market still not impressed by evidence of its recovery

The market will likely wait for more tangible evidence of recovery, says analyst
Companies
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Third Gupta-owned mine fails to pay its workers
Companies / Mining
2.
Shoprite share reaches a record high
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sibanye blitz nets up to 1,400 illegal miners
Companies / Mining
4.
RCL payout rises on Rainbow
Companies
5.
Viceroy Research: making waves or catching them?
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Aveng remains in the red, despite valiant effort from Australian subsidiary
Companies / Industrials

Australian division boosts WBHO’s interim results
Companies / Industrials

Bidvest looks beyond growth in South Africa
Companies / Industrials

Hulamin boosted by its rolled products
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.