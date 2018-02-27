Companies / Industrials

Australian division boosts WBHO’s interim results

27 February 2018 - 09:01 Robert Laing
Picture: Sunday Times
Picture: Sunday Times

Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) earns the bulk of its revenue in Australia, but is still dependent on SA for more than half of its profit.

WBHO reported on Tuesday morning its overall interim revenue for the six months to end-December grew 17.3% to R18bn, boosted by revenue from its Australian division growing 28.7% to R11bn.

"The contribution to group revenue from Australia has increased from 56% to 61%, with SA and the rest of Africa contributing 31% and 8% respectively, compared with 38% and 6% in the comparative period," CEO Louwtjie Nel said in the results statement.

Its interim after-tax profit nearly doubled to R404m from R239m — mainly due to WBHO booking a R170m settlement agreement expense with competition authorities in its 2016 interim results.

"The profit contribution from Australia improved from 22% to 28%, with SA contributing profit of 53% and the rest of Africa 19% as opposed to 61% and 17%, respectively, in the first six months of the 2016 financial year," Nel said.

The group maintained its interim dividend at R1.50.

WBHO said it achieved the 17.3% revenue growth despite revenue from SA declining 6%.

The results statement said the drop in SA’s revenue contribution was partly due to Edwin Construction now being recognised as an associate and compounded by subsiding building markets, which were only partially offset by good growth from the local roads and earthworks division.

"A noteworthy achievement over the period was the award of the Outer Suburban Arterial Roads (OSAR) project in Melbourne, with a contract value of A$630m to be delivered over the next three years," WBHO said.

"This project significantly raises the profile of the infrastructure business in Victoria and the successful delivery of this project is of the utmost priority to ensure the successful transformation of this business into a major infrastructure contractor."

