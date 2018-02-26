Companies / Industrials

Stronger rand takes its toll on Hulamin

26 February 2018 - 09:48 Robert Laing
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Aluminium products fabricator and exporter Hulamin was a victim of the stronger rand, causing its profit to dip despite a small increase in its production volume.

Hulamin reported flat revenue of R10bn and a 14% decline in after-tax profit to R332m for the year to end-December.

The volume of its products sold grew slightly to 233,000 tonnes from 2016’s 232,000 tonnes.

The local manufacturer maintained its final dividend maintained at 15c.

The group said its exports to the US were threatened by both the stronger rand and President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies.

The rand averaged at R13.32 to the dollar during 2017, which was 10% stronger than the R14.73/$ in 2016, the results statement said.

"In the US, conditions are particularly uncertain following the imposition by the International Trade Commission of actions against the import of aluminium foil, and standard sheet and coil from China," CEO Richard Jacob said in the results statement.

Demand for aluminium beer and soft-drink cans helped its rolled productions division grow South African sales 22%.

