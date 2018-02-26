Diverse portfolio lifts Bidvest’s performance

Bidvest on Monday reported better set of first-half results, leveraging off the diverse nature of its portfolio.

Easily one of the better proxies of the local economy, its portfolio spans services, freight, automotive, office and print, commercial products, financial services and electrical companies.

Trading profit rose 12% to R3.1bn in the six months to end-December, as revenue rose 10.7% to R39.9bn.

The services, freight, and office and print divisions were the standout performers, with increases in trading profit of 24.3%, 18% and 12.7%, respectively. The automotive division disappointed though, with trading profit down 6%.

Bidvest SA also counted on the acquisition of facility management services group Noonan, as well as the additional three-month contribution from Brandcorp.

The share of profits from associated companies, before capital items, was up 26.4%.

Bidvest holds investments in pharmaceuticals group Adcock Ingram (38.5%), airline operator Comair (27.2%), Mumbai Airport (6.75) and a 52% interest in Bidvest Namibia.

But trading profit in Bidvest Namibia slumped 68% as a result of what the group said was sluggish economic growth in that market, and fishing industry and operational challenges.

All in all, group headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 12.5% to R5.74 and interim dividend per share 12.3% to R2.55.