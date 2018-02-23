Accentuate’s HEPS plummet, partly due to lower sales

Water treatment and flooring company Accentuate said on Friday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 150% in the year to end-December, as the company had received R6.5m in the prior period due to the fraud conviction of a former director.

On Friday, the JSE-listed small-cap reported a headline loss of 1.31c per share, citing lower sales volumes due to tough economic conditions and decreased demand from the government for clinics, schools and other Revenue for the year decreased by 1.3% to R157.3m, mainly due to lower sales volumes in FloorworX, with gross profit margin decreasing from 45.8% to 44.5%, the company said.

The additional contribution of the newly acquired access flooring business, Pentafloor, amounted to a net profit of R3.3m and countered the effect of the reduced sales activity in the flooring segment, the company said.

Other income decreased by 95% to R400,000 mainly as a result of the recognition of recoveries relating to the court order granted to Accentuate, after the fraud conviction of the previous financial director of FloorworX. This had amounted to R6.5m during the previous interim period.

In 2016 the former director had been handed an 18-year prison sentence, after being found guilty of fraud amounting to about R70m over a 10-year period.

Accentuate had been forced to restate previous financial results, although its share had gained in 2016.

At 10am on Friday, Accentuate’s share price was unchanged at 60c, having lost 10.45% so far in 2018.