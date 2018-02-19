Companies / Industrials

Dalmia Bharat consortium submits highest bid for insolvent Binani Cement

19 February 2018 - 05:52 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Mumbai — An investor group led by Dalmia Bharat with backing from Bain Capital submitted the highest bid for India’s Binani Cement, which is being sold under the country’s insolvency process, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Dalmia Bharat consortium made a final offer of more than 63-billion rupees ($981m), according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. That topped the proposal from Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s UltraTech Cement, which bid just above 62-billion rupees, the people said.

While Dalmia Bharat offered the most money, there’s no certainty its bid will be selected as the best offer, according to the people. UltraTech, which is India’s biggest cement manufacturer, scored higher on some other evaluation criteria, the people said. A decision on the winning bidder could be made within the next week, one of the people said.

A new Indian bankruptcy law designed to clear out distressed assets has set off a contest for more than 4-trillion rupees ($62bn) of deals and has spurred interest from both foreign and domestic companies and funds.

Representatives for Aditya Birla Group, which controls UltraTech, and Dalmia Bharat declined to comment. A representative for Binani Cement didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular Indian business hours.

Dalmia Bharat made a joint offer with India Resurgence Fund, which is backed by Bain Capital Credit and local conglomerate Piramal Enterprises, the people said. Both the Dalmia Bharat consortium and UltraTech offered about a 20% stake to Binani Cement creditors, the people said.

Bloomberg

Dangote Cement could sell up to $1bn worth of shares in London

The cement maker is also considering issuing a debut eurobond, according to two different people familiar with the matter
Companies
2 days ago

Johan Claassen has ‘the right skills’ to lead PPC

Claassen has ‘developed strong relationships’ with a number of important stakeholders, including the PPC board, says the group’s ...
Companies
4 days ago

PPC revenue rises amid buyout bidders

Cement group maintains its market-leading position despite competitive trading environment and lower demand in SA
Companies
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING: Chamber of Mines postpones fight ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Daimler and VW face more recalls over ...
Companies
4.
Court probes controversial lending practices by ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Banks and insurers under fire
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Dangote Cement could sell up to $1bn worth of shares in London
Companies

Johan Claassen has ‘the right skills’ to lead PPC
Companies / Industrials

PPC revenue rises amid buyout bidders
Companies / Industrials

PPC’s debt rescheduling at DRC plant ‘a solid move’
Companies / Industrials

Cement demand set to rise 1.5% in 2018, says World Cement Association
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.