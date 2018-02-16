ArcelorMittal SA can pay off R1.5bn penalty for collusion

In late 2016, ArcelorMittal SA concluded a settlement agreement with the Competition Commission, agreeing to pay R1.5bn, plus interest, for market manipulation. The agreement was confirmed by the tribunal in November 2016. The penalty was due to be paid in five annual instalments of R300m each.

The parties subsequently approached the tribunal for a variation of the agreement. ArcelorMittal SA’s penalty is the largest single settlement amount imposed by the tribunal to date.

No interest will be levied for the first 18 months of payment. Thereafter, the group will pay 10.5% interest annually.

The group admitted it had engaged in collusion with steel companies Cisco, Scaw and Cape Gate by fixing prices and discounts, allocating customers and sharing sensitive information in the market for the manufacture of long steel products. It had also fixed the price of scrap metal with Columbus Steel, Cape Gate and Scaw.

In terms of the agreement ArcelorMittal SA also undertook to limit its earnings before interest and tax for five years at a margin to 10% for flat steel products sold in SA. It also committed to R4.6bn in capital expenditure over the same period.

