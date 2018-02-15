Johan Claassen has ‘the right skills’ to lead PPC

Cement group PPC has appointed Johan Claassen as CEO and executive director with immediate effect.

He was previously the MD for PPC’s South African operations and has served as a member of the group executive team since January 2013.

Claassen had been acting CEO since former CEO Darryll Castle suddenly exited the group in mid-2017.

"Since his appointment as interim CEO, Johan has overseen a number of important milestones, including the successful stabilisation of the business, an improvement in efficiencies following the completion of key projects and the strengthening of PPC’s financial position," PPC chairman Peter Nelson said on Wednesday.

He said Claassen had "developed strong relationships" with a number of important stakeholders, including the PPC board, executive team and the broader management team.