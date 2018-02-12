Russians to go head to head with ArcelorMittal for India’s Essar

ArcelorMittal is competing with a consortium led by Russia’s VTB Group as bids come in for Essar Steel India, the largest distressed steel maker being sold under the country’s insolvency process, people with knowledge of the matter said.

An Indian unit of ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest producer of the alloy, submitted an offer by the Monday deadline, it said in a statement on Monday. Essar Steel could fetch a valuation of at least $6bn in a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

A new Indian bankruptcy law designed to clear out distressed companies has set off a contest for more than $26bn of steel assets, spurring interest from foreign and domestic metals giants. Essar Steel has been hurt by weak demand and reduced gas supply that affected production. The company was owned by billionaire brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia before being brought under the insolvency resolution process in August.

ArcerlorMittal will have a majority stake in a bidding consortium with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and is considering making an all-cash offer, one of the people said. The VTB consortium is planning to bid through a Mauritius-based investment vehicle called Numetal, in which the Russian financial group would be the largest shareholder, the people said. The investor group is also backed by Ravi Ruia’s son, Rewant Ruia, as well as a couple other partners, the people said.