Russians to go head to head with ArcelorMittal for India’s Essar
ArcelorMittal is competing with a consortium led by Russia’s VTB Group as bids come in for Essar Steel India, the largest distressed steel maker being sold under the country’s insolvency process, people with knowledge of the matter said.
An Indian unit of ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest producer of the alloy, submitted an offer by the Monday deadline, it said in a statement on Monday. Essar Steel could fetch a valuation of at least $6bn in a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
A new Indian bankruptcy law designed to clear out distressed companies has set off a contest for more than $26bn of steel assets, spurring interest from foreign and domestic metals giants. Essar Steel has been hurt by weak demand and reduced gas supply that affected production. The company was owned by billionaire brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia before being brought under the insolvency resolution process in August.
ArcerlorMittal will have a majority stake in a bidding consortium with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and is considering making an all-cash offer, one of the people said. The VTB consortium is planning to bid through a Mauritius-based investment vehicle called Numetal, in which the Russian financial group would be the largest shareholder, the people said. The investor group is also backed by Ravi Ruia’s son, Rewant Ruia, as well as a couple other partners, the people said.
Steel recovery
Buoyant prices for steel and the prospect of rising demand, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to spend trillions of rupees to upgrade India’s infrastructure, have been key attractions for the bidders.
Essar Steel has claims of about 518-billion rupees ($8.1bn) that have been admitted under the insolvency process. Times of India reported the planned bids earlier, citing unidentified people.
Representatives for ArcelorMittal, Essar Steel and VTB declined to comment. Numetal said in an e-mailed statement it was considering submitting a resolution plan for Essar Steel, and a decision regarding the price would be taken by its board later. Representatives for Nippon Steel did not immediately reply to requests for comment during a public holiday.
ArcelorMittal’s offer included a detailed plan for Essar aimed at improving its performance and profitability, according to the statement, which did not disclose details of the plan or whether the company was bidding as part of a consortium.
Last month, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal announced its highest annual profit since 2011. Improved global steel markets also helped it win an investment-grade rating after a six-year wait. The company last week transferred its 29.1% stake in Uttam Galva Steels to other founders, a move that analysts saw as a sign of the European giant’s plan to bid for Essar Steel.
Bloomberg
