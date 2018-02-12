Companies / Industrials

Heineken wants to take on AB InBev, but it will be pricey for the Dutch brewer

12 February 2018 - 10:32 Thomas Buckley
Heineken. Picture: BLOOMBERG/RON ANTONELLI
Heineken. Picture: BLOOMBERG/RON ANTONELLI

London — Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, wants to challenge market leader Anheuser-Busch InBev in one of its key markets — and that is going to cost the Dutch brewer some lost profit in the near term.

The operating profit margin would expand about 25 basis points in 2018, below the target it had for past years, the brewer on said Monday, warning of a headwind as it integrated a business in Brazil that it bought from rival Kirin for 2.2-billion real ($666m).

Through the acquisition, the Dutch company became the second-largest brewer in that South American country, where Kirin stumbled amid competition with AB InBev, which controls about two-thirds of the market. Heineken’s namesake brand had double-digit volume growth in that market in 2017, which is improving after a slump caused by a currency devaluation and political upheaval.

The integration of the unit was progressing "very well" and the dilutive impact on profit was less than the company first expected, chief financial officer Laurence Debroux said on a call with reporters. Heineken would give a long-term forecast for profit growth next year, she said, as the company moved past an earlier guidance set in 2014 for 40 basis points of annual margin expansion each year.

Revenue rose 5% on a so-called organic basis in 2017, the company said. Analysts expected 5.7% growth. Volume growth was led by Asia-Pacific, where Vietnam is one of Heineken’s largest markets.

Adjusted operating profit of €3.76bn beat the consensus estimate of €3.65bn.

Rising bond yields could weigh on merger and acquisition (M&A) valuations, Debroux also said.

Bloomberg



