Sappi kicks off new financial year in low gear

Paper and pulp group Sappi kicked off its new financial year in a relatively low gear, with several factors weighing on its earnings for the December quarter.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that its net profit declined to $63m from $90m a year ago due to an additional accounting week last year.

Sappi also took a charge of $19m as a result of the recent US tax reforms, and dealt with unfavourable currency movements in the review period, notably a stronger rand.

"Our performance for this quarter was in line with our expectations. We continue to work hard to mitigate increased input costs and the impact of a stronger rand-dollar exchange rate," CEO Steve Binnie said in a statement.

Earnings per share (EPS) excluding special items declined to 14 US cents, from 16c. This was off revenue of $1.33bn, which had increased marginally from $1.30bn.

Net debt rose to $1.349bn from $1.338bn as a result of the increased capital expenditure, as well as the stronger euro, which affected the translation of euro debt into US dollars for reporting purposes.

Sappi generates the bulk of its sales in Europe, North America and Southern Africa.

The share price was down 2.23% to R82.57 in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R46bn.