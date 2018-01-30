VW suspends lobbyist over ‘repulsive’ diesel fume tests that used monkeys

Berlin/Frankfurt — Volkswagen (VW) suspended its chief lobbyist on Tuesday in response to reports the vehicle maker had sponsored tests that exposed monkeys and humans to toxic diesel fumes, methods condemned by its CEO as repulsive.

Europe’s largest vehicle maker has come under fresh scrutiny after the New York Times said last week that it and German peers BMW and Daimler funded an organisation called European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector (EUGT) to commission the tests.

The report came more than two years after VW admitted to cheating US diesel emissions tests, sparking the biggest business crisis in its history, and pledged sweeping changes to ensure such misconduct never happened again.

"Over the weekend, we had to learn once more that there is still a long way ahead of us to regain lost trust," VW CEO Matthias Müller said late on Monday at a reception in Brussels in his first public remarks on the tests. "The methods used by EUGT in the US were wrong, they were unethical and repulsive. I am sorry that VW was involved in the matter as one of the sponsors of EUGT."

On Tuesday, the VW management board accepted an offer by Thomas Steg, its chief lobbyist since 2012 and a former German government spokesman, to step aside. It appointed politics expert Jens Hanefeld as his interim replacement.

A spokesperson for VW chairperson Hans Dieter Pötsch said the supervisory board’s executive committee will meet next week to discuss the internal investigations and ensure that such incidents will not be repeated.

"The boundaries of decent and moral conduct were clearly crossed," said Bernd Osterloh, VW’s labour boss, adding he will leave no doubt about workers’ opposition to such tests at next week’s meeting. "It appears as if some at VW have lost their ethical and moral bearings."