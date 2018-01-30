Tribunal finds fault with consent agreement

The Competition Tribunal has refused to confirm a consent agreement reached between the Competition Commission and four chemicals companies after a five-year process because the agreement does not specify what aspect of the Competition Act was being contravened.

The issue arose because of the terms of the agreement between the four companies — Sasol, Foskor, AECI and Omnia Fertilisers — over their jointly owned ammonia storage facility at Richards Bay. Joint ownership of large-scale facilities is a common way for companies to share costs, something the commission acknowledged.

The commission initiated an investigation in 2012 into clause 12 of the partnership agreement between Sasol, Foskor, Omnia and AECI. The clause set out a pricing formula under which the parties could sell ammonia to each other if they could not agree on a price through bilateral negotiation. The formula was based on an international index plus a dollar freight rate.

The commission concluded that this clause could potentially affect the pricing of ammonia in SA and that the same objective could be met in another way.

Under the consent agreement, the commission and the parties agreed to remove this clause. Instead, if they failed to reach an agreement on the price, the partner wishing to buy the volume of ammonia could remove it from the storage facility on a loan basis and would have to return the same amount within four months. There was no admission of guilt and no penalty was imposed.

The tribunal, presided over by Norman Manoim, said the consent order did not stipulate the section of the act being contravened, which would make it difficult for any complainant in the future to rely on it if they wanted to claim damages.

It also did not explain coherently what the harmful effect of clause 12 was. From the commission’s argument, it appeared to be more concerned that this formula could be used in other pricing situations in the local ammonia market.

The four companies denied contravening the Competition Act and said they had entered into the consent agreement to avoid a protracted hearing.

Another problem with the consent agreement, the tribunal said, was that because it was "in full and final settlement of the complaint" it could prevent the commission from referring a wider industry complaint in the future.

Since the four companies had already agreed to amend the agreement, it was not necessary to have a consent order.

mathewsc@fm.co.za