Battle to mend a frayed sector run ragged by imports

Kinross, who has been in the industry for more than 50 years, says the government’s scheme has brought "some stability". But he stresses that more has to be done to promote competition and create jobs.

"There is no doubt that there is a will to help the industry ... but the problems go beyond the influx of imports," he says.

One of the main challenges facing the industry is a tax on importing raw materials essential for manufacturers.

"We pay 22% duty on imported fabrics ... if they remove that duty, our businesses could grow in a spectacular fashion,"

Kinross says.

"The industry has an amazing potential to create jobs, but that is not happening."

Years of talks to remove the duty have been unsuccessful and there are no quotas on clothing imports.

SA’s textiles and clothing sector contributes 3.3% to the nation’s overall economic output — and is heavily reliant on domestic consumption.

Foreign investment in apparel has repeatedly bypassed SA and instead gone to Lesotho, Swaziland and Madagascar, among other African nations.

"We pay wage levels that are relatively high for clothing manufacturing countries," says Kinross. As much as 45% of sector income is spent on labour costs, he adds.

Only textile businesses that agree to pay a minimum wage set by the government qualify for official assistance.