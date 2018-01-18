For Mazda, the future of driving is not electric

Tokyo — Mazda Motor, running counter to the industry’s shift towards electric vehicles, says rapid improvements in conventional-engine technology mean nonpetrol cars will not be needed on a mass scale to solve pollution woes.

The car maker says electric cars may be more polluting than vehicles with internal combustion engines if the electric power is not from a clean source.

It estimates the level of carbon dioxide emitted by a petrol-engine Mazda2 at about 9% less than the 162g/km attributed to an electric version of the car whose power comes from a coal-fired plant.

"As long as conventional vehicles truly comply with regulations, electric cars won’t be needed to solve environmental issues," Mitsuo Hitomi, a managing executive officer who heads Mazda’s technical research centre, said in an interview in Tokyo on Wednesday.