Coke joins local banks in cutting ties with McKinsey after Gupta scandal

11 January 2018 - 09:40 Staff Writer
Coca-Cola has joined local banks in cutting ties with McKinsey after the consultancy became embroiled in the state capture scandal, Financial Times reported.

The soft drinks maker told the FT that Coca-Cola SA and its bottling company Coca-Cola Beverages SA would not contract any future work with the consultancy "until external investigations into potential corruption have been completed".

The FT also reported that Sasol had told it that it would stop new work with McKinsey.

A spokesperson for Sasol was reported as saying: "Following the allegations levelled against McKinsey, Sasol decided to have no new engagements with McKinsey. McKinsey is currently only consulting on projects it had been involved with prior to this decision."

HILARY JOFFE: Corruption in private sector has not gone unpunished — as it has in the public sector

At KPMG, SAP and Steinhoff, executives and directors have been booted out for bad conduct or even just bad judgment
Opinion
21 days ago

Gravy for Denel execs blamed for cash crunch

‘Severe liquidity challenges’ at arms manufacturer affect payments
National
27 days ago

McKinsey yet to arrange to refund Eskom

Company also declines to account for Trillian fee
Companies
1 month ago

