Companies / Industrials

Aspen uncertain as to why shares dropped as much as 10%

09 January 2018 - 16:14 Nick Hedley
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Aspen Pharmacare said on Tuesday — after its shares slid more than 10% on the JSE — that it was unable to confirm whether investigative research house Viceroy Research was compiling a report about the company.

Viceroy, the research group that published an exposé on Steinhoff International, is said to be looking into the pharmaceutical company’s affairs. Viceroy identifies short-selling opportunities in financial markets.

"Aspen shareholders are advised that it has had no contact with Viceroy Research and, as such, is unable to confirm that this speculation is correct," the company said in a statement.

Aspen said it was not aware of "any information of a price-sensitive nature that requires communication to shareholders".

Trading in the current financial year had been consistent with the prospects published in Aspen’s 2017 financial year results statement in September.

Shares in Aspen fell more than 10% at one stage to R234.98 on Tuesday. At 3.19pm, the stock had recovered most of its losses, trading 1.56% down at R258.

Steinhoff’s shares were down 15.32% at R7.35 after reports that the European Central Bank had sold its bond holdings in the company.

Health Minister’s low, single exit-price increase disappoints industry

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has gazetted a 1.26% increase, which the pharmaceutical industry says will have a devastating impact on some ...
National
13 days ago

Aspen targets more China partnerships

The pharmaceutical group’s ‘key’ offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou now have all the necessary business licences
Companies
1 month ago

Aspen completes acquisition of AstraZeneca’s anaesthetics portfolio

Aspen Pharmacare’s share price was up in mid-morning trade, following the announcement of the conclusion of the commercialisation rights ...
Companies
2 months ago

Aspen and Equity probes halt in the clear

Competition Commission narrows focus to three pharmaceutical firms in its investigation of cancer-drug prices
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Property index achieves double-digit growth for ...
Companies / Property
2.
Steinhoff’s Gulfstream jet is for sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
5G is here for the taking — if the government ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sovereign Foods abattoir back in operation after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
SpaceX sends mysterious Zuma payload into orbit
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.