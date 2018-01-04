Tesla pushes back Model 3 production target for a second time

San Francisco — Tesla has again pushed back a production target for its Model 3 sedan, and shipped fewer of the electric cars than expected, as Elon Musk struggles to mass-manufacture the car he is counting on to grow the company.

Tesla now expects to assemble 5,000 Model 3s a week by the end of June — delaying that goal by another three months.

Tesla delivered 1,550 Model 3s in the final three months of the year, trailing analysts’ average estimate for about 2,900 units in a Bloomberg News survey.

Tesla has been blowing through more than $1bn in cash each quarter as it has had trouble scaling up Model 3 output despite having spent heavily on the robots, assembly lines and tooling needed produce them.

Pricing for the car starts at $35,000 and it is pivotal to Musk’s bet that mainstream consumers will buy battery-powered vehicles in droves once they become more affordable.