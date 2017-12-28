Geely turns his attention back to Volvo, this time wanting its heavy vehicles

Beijing — About a decade after Chinese billionaire Li Shufu bought the Volvo car nameplate from Ford Motor and revived the brand, he’s turning his attention to the Swedish company’s heavy vehicles in a bid to bulk up outside China.

Li’s Zhejiang Geely Holding said on Wednesday it planned to buy a stake in Volvo from activist investor Cevian Capital, making it the truckmaker’s largest shareholder.

The deal is valued at about €3.25bn, people familiar with the matter said separately, verifying a figure reported earlier by Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

The stake, representing 8.2% of Volvo’s capital and 15.6% of the votes, would mark Hangzhou-based Geely’s first foray into the heavy-truck segment.

In addition to its namesake heavy-vehicle brand, Volvo’s marques include Mack, Renault Trucks and UD. The Chinese carmaker, which is in a race to develop technologies such as autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity, this year bought a 49.9% stake in Malaysia’s Proton Holdings as well as 51% of British sports-car maker Lotus Cars.

"Geely is becoming a full-range transportation company and seems to be defining itself as a company that moves people and things," said Bill Russo, managing director of Gao Feng Advisory and a former head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Chrysler unit in China. "Any device that does this is on their radar."

Geely shares

Geely Automobile Holdings, the group’s Hong Kong-listed stock, gained as much as 4.7% on Thursday to HK$27, the highest intraday level since December 6. The shares were up 3.9% as of 1.09pm in Hong Kong. Volvo’s Class B shares fell 2.9% to 155.40 kronor in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Geely planned to buy Cevian’s 88.5-million Class A Volvo shares and 78.8-million Class B shares, the two companies said Wednesday. The Chinese company made an unsolicited approach at the beginning of autumn, seeking to buy out Cevian’s stake, following which the activist investor hired Nomura Holdings as an adviser, a person familiar with the matter said, adding Volvo was not involved in the process.

Joakim Kenndal, a spokesman at Gothenburg-based Volvo, said the stake sale "came as a surprise," declining to comment further because the deal was a matter for the shareholders. Geely spokesmen declined to comment on the transaction beyond the company statement.