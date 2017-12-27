Companies / Industrials

Selling a stake in Denel has not been ruled out, says minister

Denel has faced a cash crunch recently

27 December 2017 - 12:54 Linda Ensor
Lynne Brown. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The government has not ruled out selling a stake in state-owned arms manufacturer Denel, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has said.

Denel has recently been faced with a cash crunch which gave rise to fears it would not be able to pay salaries. The fears were subsequently allayed.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Marshall Dlamini, Brown stressed that Denel had not, as yet, engaged with any companies regarding the sale of a stake.

"The government has no plans, at this stage, to dispose of any equity stake in Denel. However, in reviewing and optimising Denel’s capital structure, such a decision cannot be ruled out," Brown said. "Denel has an order book with the United Arab Emirates and recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with Qatar for possible future business prospects."

