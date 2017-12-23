Companies / Industrials

SAB's Castle Free falls foul of advertising watchdog

If SAB had confined itself to advertising the product as 'alcohol-free' it would have escaped sanction

23 December 2017 - 10:18 Dave Chambers
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Castle Free’s claim that it contains "0.0% alcohol" has left it with a slightly embarrassing hangover.

Now it faces having to relabel its alcohol-free product launched with fanfare by South African Breweries in October‚ because the small print admits: "Contains de-alcoholised beer 0.03% alcohol".

Eckard van Antwerpen complained to the Advertising Standards Authority that SAB couldn’t have it both ways‚ and the watchdog agreed.

It ordered the brewer to withdraw the "0.0% alcohol" claim and not use it again.

SAB’s attorneys‚ Adams & Adams‚ told the watchdog’s directorate that the presence of "trace amounts" of alcohol did not make Castle Free’s claim misleading.

And although there was no legal obligation on it to warn consumers about these trace amounts‚ it had done so because some consumers may wish to avoid drinking Castle Free for health‚ moral and religious reasons‚ they said

The ASA directorate said if SAB had confined itself to advertising the product as "alcohol-free" it would have escaped sanction because this is acceptable for products with an alcohol content of less than 0.05%

But it went as far as claiming "0% alcohol" and 0.0% ALC/VOL"‚ neither of which was true.

"At best‚ the labelling of the product is confusing as it contains two contradictory and mutually exclusive pieces of information‚" said the directorate.

Shake-up stirs SA beer advertising

AB InBev, SA’s fourth-largest advertiser, has awarded part of its ad account to King James. A key question since the brewer acquired SABMiller has ...
News & Insights
7 months ago

AB InBev stock down on third-quarter results

The world's largest beer company says cost savings from the SABMiller acquisition will be $400m higher than the originally estimated $2.8bn
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Wiese sells another large tranche of Shoprite ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
SAB's Castle Free falls foul of advertising ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Amplats close to completing $62m smelter in ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Companies owned by Steinhoff’s Jooste fend off ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Claims against Steinhoff uncover revolving tangle ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.