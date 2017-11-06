Raubex looking for growth opportunities offshore

Construction group Raubex said on Monday it was looking offshore for growth opportunities, which will cushion it from SA’s slowing economic growth.

CEO Rudolf Fourie said in a statement that the company was looking for acquisitions that would bolster its materials division, which accounted for half its profits.

Group pretax profit dropped 5% to R354.7m in the six months to end-August, as revenue dropped 2% to R4.67bn.

The order book decreased 8.2% to R7.52bn, with 28.8% of it representing contracts outside SA.

The order book from the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) was down 26.9% to R1.46bn.

However, headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 0.4% to 131.1c and interim dividend was kept steady at 45c per share.