Government’s funding constraints take its toll on Esor

The construction company says the slight improvement to its order book is not reflective of the buoyant tender market

02 November 2017 - 09:18 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK

Vandalism, community unrest and "government administrative procedures" were just some of the woes civil engineering group Esor listed in its interim results released on Thursday morning.

Esor’s revenue for the six months to end-August declined 17% to R553m and its after-tax profit of R2m was nearly a quarter of the matching period’s R7.5m.

The group said its order book at the end of the reporting period stood at R1.41bn, marginally higher than the previous year’s R1.4bn.

"The slightly improved order book is not reflective of the buoyant tender market. The non-awarding of tenders to contractors is currently frustrating and problematic, largely due to funding constraints in government infrastructure budget allocations," the results statement said.

Esor cut its workforce by 438 people during the six-month reporting period, costing it R5.8m in retrenchment costs. It had 2,056 remaining employees at August 31.

Although its tenders for Department of Water and Sanitation projects were the cheapest, Esor said it was not assuming it had won these contracts until it received official confirmation.

"We have continued to focus on water projects, submitting three bids to the City of Cape Town in response to the design, construct and operating tenders for salt water reverse osmosis plants, commonly known as desalination projects," Esor said.

The group last paid a dividend in 2013, when it distributed 38c per share from the sale of Esorfranki Geotechnical to UK construction group Keller.

