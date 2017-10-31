US dumping inquiry troubles SA steel body

ArcelorMittal SA and Scaw, the latter majority-owned by the state-mandated Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), jointly own CWI Holdings. CWI is a major producer of mild steel wire and wire products.

All other producers and exporters in SA have been assigned a preliminary dumping rate of 135.46%.

South African companies had among the highest rates mentioned. Ade says affirmative determinations will result in the US commerce department issuing anti-dumping orders that will increase export costs for South African steel producers and further squeeze profit margins.

ArcelorMittal SA says it does not agree with the conclusions drawn by the US department of commerce. The country’s largest steel maker says there is no single entity composed of ArcelorMittal SA, Scaw and CWI as stated by US authorities.

The group says it sold 19,000 tonnes of wire rod into the US in 2016 among total wire rod imports of about 1.6-million tonnes. "Based on the criteria applied by the US authorities, they concluded that ArcelorMittal SA, Scaw and CWI were affiliated entities and therefore treated as a single entity," it says. "The reason is that we have an interest in CWI with the IDC, but that Scaw is appointed to manage CWI. Also IDC has an interest in ArcelorMittal SA."

The group says it has put a lot of effort into responding "in a complete and timely manner" to the multitude of information requests received from the US department of commerce. "This included hiring lawyers in the US to guide us through the arduous process. Indeed, ArcelorMittal SA’s efforts were acknowledged in the full report from the US department of commerce," the company says.

"For our part, ArcelorMittal SA will discuss the findings with our legal counsel in the US before deciding on how to respond," the group says.

