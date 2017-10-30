Companies / Industrials

AkzoNobel in merger talks with Axalta

30 October 2017 - 19:01 Agency Staff
A view of AkzoNobel's headquarters in Amsterdam. Picture: REUTERS
A view of AkzoNobel's headquarters in Amsterdam. Picture: REUTERS

Amsterdam/Frankfurt — Dutch paints maker AkzoNobel, seeking to recover after rejecting a takeover offer and issuing two profit warnings, is discussing a merger with smaller US rival Axalta Coating Systems to create a $30bn company.

Akzo, the maker of Dulux paint, said on Monday it was in "constructive talks" about a "merger of equals" in what would be the first major deal by CE Thierry Vanlancker, who took over in July after Akzo spurned a €26bn offer from US rival PPG Industries.

It was reported on Friday that Akzo had approached Axalta about a possible merger, sending Axalta’s shares 17% higher. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest Axalta investor with a stake of just under 10%.

"This seems a classic attack-is-the-best-defence strategy," said a fund manager at one of Akzo’s top 10 investors who asked not to be named.

"Akzo overpromised after defending their own company and started to fail to deliver in Q3, so [they] need to do something transformational."

At €19.5bn, Akzo’s market value is close to three times that of Axalta at $8.1bn at Friday’s closing price of $33.15. Even after the planned sale of its chemicals divisions, the Dutch group would tower over its prospective partner, suggesting a lead role that typically results in a premium being offered to the junior partner.

Reuters

AkzoNobel CEO steps down for health reasons

CEO Ton Büchner replaced with immediate effect by specialty chemicals head Thierry Vanlancker
Companies
3 months ago

PPG Industries drops pursuit of AkzoNobel

Under Dutch takeover rules, the maker of chemicals and coatings had to submit a firm offer for Akzo by Thursday or walk away for at least six months
Companies
5 months ago

Clock ticks while PPG woos paint giant Akzo

US-based coatings firm prefers to pursue talks but disgruntled shareholders want a buyout offer
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Oppenheimers win airport battle against Guptas
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Trillian’s tangle of secrets and lies
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Desalination could be PSG’s new sweet spot
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Oppenheimers win luxury airport battle
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Transnet profit skyrockets, partly in response to ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.