AkzoNobel in merger talks with Axalta

Amsterdam/Frankfurt — Dutch paints maker AkzoNobel, seeking to recover after rejecting a takeover offer and issuing two profit warnings, is discussing a merger with smaller US rival Axalta Coating Systems to create a $30bn company.

Akzo, the maker of Dulux paint, said on Monday it was in "constructive talks" about a "merger of equals" in what would be the first major deal by CE Thierry Vanlancker, who took over in July after Akzo spurned a €26bn offer from US rival PPG Industries.

It was reported on Friday that Akzo had approached Axalta about a possible merger, sending Axalta’s shares 17% higher. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest Axalta investor with a stake of just under 10%.

"This seems a classic attack-is-the-best-defence strategy," said a fund manager at one of Akzo’s top 10 investors who asked not to be named.

"Akzo overpromised after defending their own company and started to fail to deliver in Q3, so [they] need to do something transformational."

At €19.5bn, Akzo’s market value is close to three times that of Axalta at $8.1bn at Friday’s closing price of $33.15. Even after the planned sale of its chemicals divisions, the Dutch group would tower over its prospective partner, suggesting a lead role that typically results in a premium being offered to the junior partner.

