AECI buys Much Asphalt in R2.3bn deal as it branches out

The acquisition brings a new revenue stream — road construction and maintenance — and a wholly owned subsidiary that depends heavily on government business

30 October 2017 - 09:08 Andries Mahlangu
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Explosives and chemicals company AECI has acquired Much Asphalt for R2.27bn in cash to diversify its earnings stream.

Founded in 1965, Much Asphalt supplies a wide range of products used predominately in road construction. It is the dominant player in the local asphalt market, accounting for more than half of the country’s installed capacity.

Much Asphalt relies heavily on the government for business. Its customers are major construction companies contracted by the South African National Road Agency (Sanral), Airports Company SA, national, provincial and local governments, and private-sector companies.

Sanral has been allocated R36.8bn to upgrade and maintain the national road network over the medium term. This includes R4.8bn for the Moloto road upgrade, R29.6bn for road rehabilitation and R2.4bn for coal haulage roads.

The provincial roads maintenance grant has been allocated R34.5bn to fund the resealing and rehabilitation of provincial roads.

AECI said it was looking at another potential acquisition, warning shareholders to exercise caution in dealing with its shares.

