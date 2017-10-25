AECI targets plant, animal health growth window in Africa

AECI aims to generate revenue of about R4bn from its plant and animal health businesses by 2020, CEO Mark Dytor says.

Speaking after a presentation to analysts on Tuesday, Dytor said the group was strategically pushing into the rest of Africa with new intellectual property and products. It was also looking at overseas markets.

The plant and animal health arm generates about R3bn.

"We are aiming to get it up to 10% of trading profit in the next two years," said Dytor.

AECI may invest in start-up agrichemicals businesses with good intellectual property portfolios, and there were many more efficiencies to be derived in terms of crop yields, he said. Meanwhile, much of Africa was water stressed.