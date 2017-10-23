Group Five share recovers from crash, on calm reaction to Greenbay

Group Five’s share price rebounded 12% to R12 on Monday from Friday’s 14% crash to R10.70 after it refused to let Greenbay rush it into a R1.6bn sale of its European subsidiaries.

On Friday at 4pm — an hour before the deadline Greenbay set when it announced its offer the previous Friday after business hours — Group Five issued a statement saying it decided to let the offer lapse since Greenbay refused to allow reasonable time for an independent expert to assess the proposal.

Group Five said its independent board had approached Greenbay "highlighting that the timeline proposed by Greenbay was impractical, and offering to meet to discuss timing and its preliminary observation that the offer substantially undervalues the target assets".

Greenbay was "not persuaded that a meeting would be productive", and therefore the Group Five independent board’s "preliminary observation that Greenbay’s offer price substantially undervalues the target assets stands".

Greenbay issued a statement on Monday morning saying it "confirms that, in light of Group Five’s preliminary observation that Greenbay’s offer price substantially undervalues the target assets, Greenbay has not extended its deadline for acceptance of the firm offer, which has lapsed."

Group Five said on Friday that shareholders should note "that other expressions of interest for the target assets, and other assets, continue to be received".