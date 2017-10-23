Eqstra takeover helps enX post more than fivefold increase in revenue

Industrial holding company enX’s revenue increased more than fivefold to R6.2bn following its takeover of Eqstra’s industrial equipment and fleet leasing businesses.

But its after-tax loss widened more than sixfold to R461m for the year to end-August from R71m the previous year.

This was mainly an accounting loss from a R734m fair value adjustment for its investment in eXtract.

"If this is removed, the business posted adjusted headline earnings of R281m," enX said in response to an earlier version of this story.

Along with its results statement on Monday morning, enX also announced the resignation of CEO Jannie Serfontein who will be replaced by executive deputy chairman Paul Mansour on March 31. The role of executive deputy chairman will fall away when Mansour becomes CEO.

Eqstra’s industrial equipment division and its fleet management and logistics business were included for 10 months of the financial year. Its ExxonMobil lubricants distributors Centlube and African Group Lubricants and West African International were owned by the group for the full year.

On October 3, enX divorced itself from eXtract by distributing 21.4 eXtract shares per enX share held, while eXtract sold most of its mining contracting business to its primary customer, Tharisa, leaving it a cash shell.

"By finalising the unbundling of eXtract Group, we are now a pure-play diversified industrial business with a significantly increased market capitalisation, assets under management and earnings base," enX said in its results statement.

"The unbundling unlocks the associated benefits of certainty and simplicity for our stakeholders. The group is positioned clearly in the industrial space with three distinct segments each of which have market-leading positions, experienced management and strong principal and customer relationships."