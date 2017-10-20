Companies / Industrials

Greenbay’s offer for Group Five’s EU assets lapse

20 October 2017 - 17:43 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Construction and engineering group Group Five said on Friday that a bid by Greenbay to acquire its European assets had lapsed.

Group Five said it was not able to assess the fairness and reasonableness of the proposed R1.6bn cash deal within a given time frame, after Greenbay declined to grant an extension beyond Friday’s deadline.

The independent board, acting on the advice of the independent expert, needed enough time to asses the merits of the offer, which Group Five believed undervalued its assets.

The assets comprise concession stakes in central and eastern Europe‚ including its Bulgarian assets and Intertoll Europe operations and maintenance contracts that provide significant annuity income.

Greenbay first made an offer on Monday, sending Group Five shares up as much as 42%.

Group Five has plunged in value since the global financial crisis struck in late 2008. The stock was nearly R70 a share at the time but has languished amid years of appalling South African construction markets.

Greenbay is a real estate and infrastructure investments group listed on the JSE and in Mauritius.

Group Five shares were down 11% to R11.10 in late trade on the JSE on Friday.

With Mark Allix

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
First black woman set to be bank CEO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Evidence leader at Koko hearing had Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Koko evidence leader had Eskom business ties
Companies / Energy
4.
Molefe should never have had an Eskom pension, ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Sapo CEO Mark Barnes ‘not clear’ on Sassa’s point
Companies

Related Articles

Group Five spikes on Greenbay offer
Companies

Group Five spikes as CEO revises strategy
Companies / Industrials

Group Five leaps 11% after saying it is mulling offers for various units and ...
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.