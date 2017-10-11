Mondi shares drop sharply as it warns full-year will disappoint

International packaging and paper group Mondi increased underlying operating profit for the third quarter to €245m, a rise of 8% from the comparable period a year earlier.

However, its shares fell more than 6% in early trade as it also warned that the full-year performance would be a little below what the market was expecting.

The group said on Wednesday that it had benefited from higher average selling prices in the first quarter, which was partly offset by higher costs and negative currency effects.

"Underlying operating profit was in line with the second quarter of 2017."

Costs were generally higher than the comparable prior-year period and the previous quarter.

Currency movements had a net negative effect on operating profit compared with a year ago, mainly because of a weaker dollar, the group said.

Strong cash generation from operating activities more than offset the cash outflows related to capital expenditure programmes and financing activities, resulting in a reduction in net debt during the quarter.

Finance charges were lower than a year earlier, and were in line with the previous quarter, primarily due to the 5.75% 2017 Eurobond maturing in the first half of the year.

The group said it remained confident of making progress in the rest of the year, and expected a strong final quarter, supported by generally higher average selling prices and good growth.

"However, continuing cost pressures and negative currency impacts are expected to result in an underlying performance for the year modestly below market expectations," Mondi said.

At 9.05am Mondi shares dropped 6.32% to R352.35. The stock is up 25% for the year to date.